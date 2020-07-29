More than 1,200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported statewide to the Alabama Department of Public Health over the last 24 hours.
As of Monday night, confirmed cases have passed the 80,000 mark and now has 81,572 cumulative cases reported to ADPH since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. This is an increase of 1,263 in the last 24 hours.
In the last 14 days, there have been 21,947 new confirmed cases and 164,939 tested, according to ADPH.
Additionally, there are 2,210 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
Tallapoosa County added one new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, now at 771 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are also now 42 probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH is still reporting 78 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 102 new cases and 1,352 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County is reporting one more since last night, now at 88 cumulative cases and two confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are still five probable cases and no probable deaths. There have been 19 new cases and 188 tested in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH.
Elmore County added 11 new cases in the last day, now at 1,486 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 35 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are now 60 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 353 new cases 2,778 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 666,065 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. As of Wednesday night, a total of 775 had been tested in Coosa County, 10,479 in Elmore County and 6,408 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 1,489 deaths due to COVID-19 and 49 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which is updated weekly, 32,510 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 9,893 total hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH. This number is updated each week day at 3 p.m., according to ADPH.
ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information once each day.
Here is the latest information in all counties as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday:
|Autauga
|949
|6424
|20
|Baldwin
|2865
|26481
|20
|Barbour
|538
|2921
|4
|Bibb
|336
|3074
|2
|Blount
|623
|5471
|3
|Bullock
|425
|1688
|11
|Butler
|728
|3021
|35
|Calhoun
|1253
|12505
|6
|Chambers
|796
|4489
|38
|Cherokee
|211
|2222
|7
|Chilton
|637
|4744
|5
|Choctaw
|265
|918
|12
|Clarke
|453
|3458
|9
|Clay
|182
|1522
|4
|Cleburne
|109
|926
|1
|Coffee
|664
|5704
|5
|Colbert
|950
|7068
|11
|Conecuh
|350
|1552
|10
|Coosa
|88
|775
|2
|Covington
|651
|4600
|20
|Crenshaw
|264
|1680
|3
|Cullman
|1018
|10247
|10
|Dale
|729
|5122
|17
|Dallas
|1227
|6972
|22
|DeKalb
|1537
|9138
|10
|Elmore
|1486
|10479
|35
|Escambia
|872
|4998
|14
|Etowah
|1743
|15168
|19
|Fayette
|156
|1849
|5
|Franklin
|1117
|4993
|20
|Geneva
|198
|2460
|0
|Greene
|237
|1324
|11
|Hale
|432
|3011
|25
|Henry
|227
|1915
|3
|Houston
|1187
|13190
|12
|Jackson
|690
|8010
|3
|Jefferson
|10690
|112964
|208
|Lamar
|177
|1673
|2
|Lauderdale
|946
|10515
|9
|Lawrence
|267
|2099
|0
|Lee
|2356
|17973
|40
|Limestone
|1080
|8897
|11
|Lowndes
|541
|1767
|24
|Macon
|295
|2005
|12
|Madison
|4501
|50883
|25
|Marengo
|496
|3496
|13
|Marion
|496
|3269
|24
|Marshall
|2727
|15765
|28
|Mobile
|7683
|59230
|180
|Monroe
|370
|2995
|3
|Montgomery
|5885
|29749
|138
|Morgan
|2031
|15046
|14
|Perry
|403
|2340
|3
|Pickens
|340
|2501
|9
|Pike
|616
|4440
|7
|Randolph
|378
|2401
|10
|Russell
|1121
|6866
|1
|Shelby
|2784
|30061
|30
|St. Clair
|1097
|11832
|9
|Sumter
|350
|1720
|16
|Talladega
|790
|9676
|12
|Tallapoosa
|771
|6408
|78
|Tuscaloosa
|3694
|32528
|61
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A
|Walker
|1407
|9878
|59
|Washington
|294
|1890
|10
|Wilcox
|392
|1821
|9
|Winston
|401
|3258
|10