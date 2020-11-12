Tallapoosa County has had 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last two days, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,215 since March.
Twenty-three of these cases were reported Wednesday, making Nov. 11 the second-largest single-day increase since April. In the last 14 days, 105 new cases were reported. This is a 52% increase from the previous 14 days.
The ADPH also reports 327 probable cases in Tallapoosa County, which brings the cumulative presumed case count to 1,542.
The count remains low in less-populous Coosa County with 247 total cases, 164 of which are confirmed. Coosa County has had one new case in the past two days and 23 cases in the last 14 days.
Statewide, Alabama’s total case count is 210,637. Cases increased by exactly 2,000 on Wednesday.