Waves of storms Wednesday left a path of destruction across Alabama but Tallapoosa and Coosa counties saw limited effects of multiple storm cells.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Jason Moran the damaging effects of the storms were elsewhere in the state.
“Severe storms went to our west and northwest and we were spared,” Moran said.
The first band of storms struck the area about 2 p.m. Wednesday as a radar-indicated tornado that originated in Selma crossed western Coosa County. Sheriff Michael Howell said it was in the area of Stewartville and Weogufka. Kellyton was also under a tornado warning briefly Wednesday but no damage was reported.
“There was no real damage in any of the storms,” Howell said. “Not really anything other than some downed trees.”
The last line of storms came into Tallapoosa County earlier than expected.
“We were issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 10:30 p.m. for possible damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall.”
The early timing of the last line of storms proved vital not giving the line extra energy from rising temperatures.
“The gap in the two fronts was much closer (than expected) which lessened the effect of the second line of storms.”
The storms left 3 and half inches of rain on Alexander City according to Alexander City councilmember Bobby Tapley’s small weather station on LaVista Road.
Moran said Tallapoosa County only saw a few downed trees with some taking down a few power lines.
Gov. Kay Ivey said Alabama was lucky Wednesday and early Thursday with no reported deaths among the destruction of multiple tornadoes.
“Alabamians weathered tornadoes and significant thunderstorms yesterday into the early hours this morning,” Ivey said in a statement Thursday morning. “Like forecasts projected, we had a lot of spinning systems (Wednesday) night, but thankfully, a number of funnel clouds and swirling supercells with vortices did not extend to the ground. While tree and structure damage seems fairly widespread, I have received no reports of fatalities. I pray that remains the case as the assessment gets going. Overall, we have a lot to be grateful for, as it could have been much worse. Thank you to our weather experts, first responders and power crews. I am praying for all those that have been severely impacted and stand ready to assist in the recovery efforts.”