Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...All of central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Be especially cautious in areas of damage from storms on Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Trees could also be blown down due to the saturated soils from the heavy rainfall over the past 12 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&