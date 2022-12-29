On Dec. 16, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced that Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $3.3 million for community grants that will benefit 18 areas in Alabama, including in Tallapoosa County.
The Community Services Block Grants will be distributed to 18 community action agencies to provide services to eligible individuals and families in Alabama, according to a press release from theAlabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
“Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Ivey said. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
According to the press release, the grants aim to alleviate poverty by helping individuals become economically self-sufficient. The agencies will use the funds for a range of programs including ones that train people in the skills needed to obtain jobs, help participants maintain the ability to stay in their homes and provide emergency assistance to prevent further declines in their lives.
In Tallapoosa County and surrounding areas, the Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers, Tallapoosa, Coosa received $67,471 for the initiative, according to the press release.
The types of assistance will be determined by the local agencies based on needs of their regions.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey in this program that allows people the opportunity to improve their circumstances and lead good lives,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
