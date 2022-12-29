Gov. Kay Ivey

On Dec. 16, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced that Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $3.3 million for community grants that will benefit 18 areas in Alabama, including in Tallapoosa County.   

 File / The Outlook

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

