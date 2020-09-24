Widespread rain and occasional storms will hit the Lake Martin region today.

According to the National Weather Service of Birmingham, Tallapoosa and Coosa counties face a marginal risk for severe storms. A brief tornado could be possible and/or damaging winds up to 60 mph from noon to 10 p.m. tonight.

120176306_3341203595919033_4173819716743509204_n.png

Aside from the rain, today will be cloudy with temperatures in the high 70s.

120127202_3341203259252400_2655326394196033369_n.jpg

Tonight will bring showers and possible patchy fog.

120129585_3341203419252384_5752192135245203789_n.jpg

Friday the rain will let up in the morning but then return, as NWS reports decreasing shower coverage in the early but isolated showers in the afternoon.

120195188_3341203502585709_619460295241259147_n.jpg