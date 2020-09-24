Widespread rain and occasional storms will hit the Lake Martin region today.
According to the National Weather Service of Birmingham, Tallapoosa and Coosa counties face a marginal risk for severe storms. A brief tornado could be possible and/or damaging winds up to 60 mph from noon to 10 p.m. tonight.
Aside from the rain, today will be cloudy with temperatures in the high 70s.
Tonight will bring showers and possible patchy fog.
Friday the rain will let up in the morning but then return, as NWS reports decreasing shower coverage in the early but isolated showers in the afternoon.