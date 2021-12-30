Severe weather Saturday

Tallapoosa and Coosa counties are at slight risk for severe storms Saturday, continuing into Sunday morning.

A spate of thunderstorms will continue into the new year with central Alabama at marginal to slight risk for severe weather Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. and continuing through the night until 8 a.m. Sunday.

According to a National Weather Service forecast, Tallapoosa and Coosa counties are both at "slight" (level two) risk for tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

This week's inclement weather threat began Wednesday evening and continues through 3 p.m. Thursday, with the Lake Martin area only at marginal risk for damaging winds and hail.

Severe weather Thursday

Tallapoosa and Coosa counties are at marginal risk for severe weather through 3 p.m. Thursday.

Only one tornado warning has gone into effect for the area so far in northern Coosa County, issued by the National Weather Service at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. The alert was canceled with no damage reported.

Recommended for you