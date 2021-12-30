A spate of thunderstorms will continue into the new year with central Alabama at marginal to slight risk for severe weather Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. and continuing through the night until 8 a.m. Sunday.
According to a National Weather Service forecast, Tallapoosa and Coosa counties are both at "slight" (level two) risk for tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.
This week's inclement weather threat began Wednesday evening and continues through 3 p.m. Thursday, with the Lake Martin area only at marginal risk for damaging winds and hail.
Only one tornado warning has gone into effect for the area so far in northern Coosa County, issued by the National Weather Service at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. The alert was canceled with no damage reported.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...
Tallapoosa River At Wadley affecting Chambers, Randolph and
Tallapoosa Counties.
.Flooding continues on the Tallapoosa River Basin and a flood
warning remains in effect.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Another statement will be issued by Friday morning, or sooner if
conditions warrant.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tallapoosa River At Wadley.
* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flooding of pasture lands in the area
occurs and cattle and farm equipment should be moved to higher
ground if higher stages are forecast.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one-half in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
