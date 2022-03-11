severe weather

The majority of Tallapoosa and Coosa counties are at marginal risk for severe weather Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), as a winter storm makes its way to central Alabama.

A portion of the panhandle of Tallapoosa County, near Lee and Macon counties, is at a slightly higher risk for damaging winds up to 60 mph and a possible tornado.

Winter weather

The severe weather threat in central Alabama will last from 7 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday and will be followed by a cold front, with the possibility for snow as far south as Alexander City. Winter storm impacts, lasting from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday, may include snow-covered bridges and overpasses, according to NWS.

"Please be weather aware and have multiple, reliable ways to receive weather alerts," Tallapoosa County EMA director Jason Moran said in an email.

