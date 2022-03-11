The majority of Tallapoosa and Coosa counties are at marginal risk for severe weather Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), as a winter storm makes its way to central Alabama.
A portion of the panhandle of Tallapoosa County, near Lee and Macon counties, is at a slightly higher risk for damaging winds up to 60 mph and a possible tornado.
The severe weather threat in central Alabama will last from 7 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday and will be followed by a cold front, with the possibility for snow as far south as Alexander City. Winter storm impacts, lasting from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday, may include snow-covered bridges and overpasses, according to NWS.
"Please be weather aware and have multiple, reliable ways to receive weather alerts," Tallapoosa County EMA director Jason Moran said in an email.
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT TO 10 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub freezing temperatures as low
as 23 on Saturday morning and 19 on Sunday morning expected.
For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight CST tonight to 10
AM CDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to
6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas in the northern portions of
central Alabama may not go above freezing all day on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
