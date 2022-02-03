Portions of central Alabama are at slight to marginal risk for severe storms this afternoon, including damaging winds up to 60mph, quarter-sized hail and a possible tornado.
Tallapoosa and Coosa counties currently fall into the marginal risk category, with a 3-7 p.m. threat timing, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The area remains on flood watch until 9 a.m.
"Do not drive through flooded roadways or drive around barricades," Tallapoosa County EMA director Jason Moran said in an email. "Turn around don't drown!"
The winter storm, dubbed Storm Landon, has already hit Texas and is expected to impact the South, Midwest and northeastern United States.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Bibb, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay,
Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery,
Perry, Randolph, Shelby, Talladega and Tallapoosa.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Training rainfall will persist into tonight. Localized
flooding could occur as an additional once inch, or so, of
rain falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
