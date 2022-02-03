NWS graphic
Portions of central Alabama are at slight to marginal risk for severe storms this afternoon, including damaging winds up to 60mph, quarter-sized hail and a possible tornado.

Tallapoosa and Coosa counties currently fall into the marginal risk category, with a 3-7 p.m. threat timing, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The area remains on flood watch until 9 a.m.

"Do not drive through flooded roadways or drive around barricades," Tallapoosa County EMA director Jason Moran said in an email. "Turn around don't drown!"

The winter storm, dubbed Storm Landon, has already hit Texas and is expected to impact the South, Midwest and northeastern United States.

