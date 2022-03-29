The National Weather Service has elevated the threats in its severe storm forecast for central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with the Lake Martin area now at "enhanced risk" for damaging 70 mph winds and a few tornadoes.
As of Tuesday morning, the storm system is forecast to hit Coosa County between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday, with the severe weather threat continuing through 6 a.m. Thursday in Tallapoosa County and points southeast.
Alabama counties west of Interstate 65 are the most likely to be affected earlier in the afternoon Wednesday, with Hamilton, Tuscaloosa and Demopolis now at moderate risk for damaging 80 mph winds and tornadoes, according to NWS. The threat timing for west-central Alabama is expected to be between 5-10 p.m. Wednesday.
A wind advisory is now in place until 4 a.m. Thursday, March 31. Sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph likely with wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Winds of that speed can blow around unsecured objects and knock down smaller trees and tree limbs, which could result in power outages and property damage.
NWS suggests residents use extra caution while driving for the duration of the wind advisory, especially if you operate a high-profile vehicle. You should also prepare by securing outdoor objects, such as furniture, toys and pet supplies. They also urge residents to prepare for power outages.
"Be prepared! Have multiple reliable ways to receive your weather alerts and have a plan," Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran said in an email Tuesday.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sustained winds 15 to 25 mph, and gusts 40 to 50 mph with
locally higher expected.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 4 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees
and tree limbs could be blown down which may result in property
damage and power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
