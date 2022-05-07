Tallapoosa BOE holds hearing regarding election map redistricting

The Tallapoosa Board of Education has nearly completed the task of redrawing its voting districts, and solicited input from the public Tuesday regarding possible changes ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Mark Allen Treadwell, attorney for the Tallapoosa County school board, presented the redistricting plan during a public hearing, during which he explained the revised district map layout to board members.
Treadwell began by elaborating on the three criteria that guided the redrawing process.
“We went by three primary criteria. Number one, obviously, is to not move district lines to cross up incumbents or persons already on the board. The second priority was to minimize the lines that had to be redrawn and the third was not to overly split up voting precincts,” he said. “And so, keeping those three criteria in mind, we were able to make some minor changes in some lines.”
Of the map’s current iteration, Treadwell added that he is confident in the revised voting districts and feels that the new map complies with both state and federal law.
“We have complied with the Alabama law and federal law in terms of reinforcement, and I feel like we've gotten good numbers. I think it complies with equal protection as well as Section Two of the Voting Rights Act Voting Act,”
Even so, Treadwell expressed the importance of community feedback in these types of matters.
“We are not required by law to conduct a public meeting or public hearing. We've done it more as just an opportunity for the public to comment or to be informed,” he said.
The board of education had six months to complete the redistricting process, which the school district completed nearly a month ahead of schedule. Redistricting first began in January when data from the 2020 U.S. Census first became available.
The redistricting plan is based on the school district's 2020 population of 22,637, and must have voting district populations within a five-percent deviation of 4,527 while complying with the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The law prohibits the dilution of a minority's voting power.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Tallapoosa County School District (including all residents, not just school-age children) is 73 percent white, 24 percent Black, one percent Hispanic and one percent multiracial.
As the boundaries currently stand, Tallapoosa County has one majority-minority voting district, District 1, with a 60 percent minority population as of the 2010 U.S. Census. The district covers Camp Hill and the surrounding area and is currently represented by Matilda Woodyard-Hamilton, a Democrat. Woodyard-Hamilton's term expires in 2024.
Under the scenario presented by Treadwell, District 1's minority population would increase to a 61 percent voting age population, which he noted is nearly on par with the 65-percent national benchmark.
As of 2010, District 1's minority voting-age population as of 2010 was only 52 percent, in other words, the minority-majority skewed younger than the white population. Under the new district plans, the minority voting-age population would increase.
“With a 61 percent voting age population in district one… That's about as good as you could expect,” he said.
Treadwell noted a voting disparity between Districts 3 and 4 as among the biggest challenges during the redrawing phase as those districts had the most significant changes. The changes to the map come in a timely manner as those two seats are also up for election in November.
Of Treadwell’s efforts, Superintendent Ray Porter expressed his gratitude to the board’s attorney for his dedication and addressing the board’s questions regarding the redistricining.
“I want to thank Mr. Treadwell for his diligence on this and working the numbers like he did,” Porter said.
The board of education is scheduled to pass a resolution finalizing the new map at a meeting Monday, at which the school board’s reapportionment process will be complete and it will be certified by the registrar's office.