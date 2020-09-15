Robert Whaley asked the Tallapoosa County Board of Education to place his son in the Reeltown school district even though the family technically lives in the Dadeville school district.
“I’m only 100 yards from the line,” Whaley said at Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s not that far. I could understand if it was a mile or 2 not allowing it, but its only 100 yards.”
After some discussion in an executive session, the board ultimately denied Whaley’s request.
When making his case, Whaley explained his son is a fifth-grader at Southside Middle School in Tallassee where Whaley’s mother currently teaches but will retire at the end of the month. Whaley said the issue is his son’s Type I diabetic diagnosis. Whaley said both he and his wife work in Tallassee and Notasulga and traveling to Dadeville would be an issue if his son’s sugar levels dropped too much or got too high.
“If there is a problem, it will take us 30 to 35 minutes to get there,” Whaley told the board. “All of our family goes (to Reeltown). We have family there that could be there in three to five minutes. We have a farm five minutes from the school. The best outcome is for him to be placed at Reeltown.”
Whaley all the necessary paperwork was already at Reeltown for his son’s transfer. Whaley said many of his son’s friends transferred from Tallassee to Reeltown in the last several months.
Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle said the board would take it under consideration and let Whaley know its decision.
“You understand there are district lines,” Windle said. “There have been circumstances where the board has granted out-of-district placement.”
Windle recommended board members take the matter up further in the executive session which was approved for the expulsion hearing of a Dadeville High School student.
The board returned to its regular meeting after more than an hour in executive session discussing the out-of-district placement, which it did not approve, and the Dadeville student expulsion, which it approved.
The board approved the payment of bills and the monthly financial report after hearing from chief school financial officer Tommy Thweatt.
“Everything looks good at the end of the (fiscal) year,” Thweatt said. “It looks like we will end the year with $10 million in the general fund.”
Thweatt said the payment of bills approved by the board will take some of the system’s cash away as it makes a $1.2 million payment to Central Contracting of Wetumpka for work at Dadeville Elementary School leaving about $200,000 left. Windle said the project is now substantially complete.
In other action, the Tallapoosa County School Board also:
• Approved minutes from the Aug. 10 and Aug. 20 meetings. It also approved the minutes from the Sept. 10 budget hearing.
• Approved a payment for liability insurance for the Tallapoosa County Board of Education.
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Board of Education is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. It will hold a work session at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The board also discussed the budget which will be in a later story on alexcityoutlook.com.