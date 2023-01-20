river run tornado damage
Buy Now

The River Run area in Tallapoosa County was one of the many locations that received tornado damage on Jan. 12.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

After multiple tornadoes created damage to parts of the state, the Alabama Department of Human Resources announced they are offering Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) replacement benefits. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you