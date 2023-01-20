After multiple tornadoes created damage to parts of the state, the Alabama Department of Human Resources announced they are offering Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) replacement benefits.
The six counties for eligibility are Tallapoosa, Coosa, Elmore, Chambers, Dallas and Autauga County. There are 42,071 recipients combined for the six counties that were affected.
“The Jan. 12 storms brought destruction, heartache and an increased risk of hunger to many Alabamians in these six counties,” Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner said. “We are committed to promoting continued food security throughout the recovery process. No one affected by these devastating storms should have to worry about their next meal.”
The request for replacement benefits can be submitted through Feb. 2 at the local DHR office. To submit the request, SNAP recipients must fill out an affidavit of loss at the local DHR office in order to determine the quantity of the replacement.
For Tallapoosa County, the DHR office is located at 1279 South Tallassee Street in Dadeville and their main line is 256-825-3700. For Coosa County, the DHR office is located at 300 South Jackson in Rockford and their main line is 256-377-2000.
According to the National Weather Service, nine tornadoes were reported within Central Alabama last week on Jan. 12.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.