Both Tallapoosa County and Alexander City Schools will dismiss students early on Wednesday, April 6, in preparation of severe storms moving into Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore Counties during the afternoon and late evening hours.
Superintendent Ray Porter made the announcement during a Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting and said the decision follows ongoing conversations with the National Weather Service (NWS) and The Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency.
According to recent forecast predictions, a cold front is expected to move into Alabama Wednesday, and along with it, showers and strong storms. Storms Wednesday will be capable of producing damaging winds up to 70 mph, quarter sized hail and a few tornadoes.
Coosa and the north half of Tallapoosa County is in the Storm Prediction Center’s “enhanced” risk category, which is a level three out of five risk for the threats previously mentioned. The south half of Tallapoosa County and Elmore County is in the “slight” risk category, which is the standard level two out of five risk.
The Storm Prediction Center has defined an “enhanced” risk for places like Alexander City, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston, Gadsden, Huntsville and Fort Payne while the rest of the state is in the “slight” risk category.
Porter added that the potential severe weather is expected to arrive in Tallapoosa County around 2 p.m., and as such the school district will dismiss all students, faculty and staff at noon.
“It's a very difficult decision, but this time of year is when storms blow up. We don't want to overreact, but you're only allowed to get it wrong one time,” Porter said. “ So we will do our very best and apologize for any inconvenience that it causes parents, but see the safety of our students is primary.”
Porter added that he is also in contact with other school leaders, including Alexander City Schools and confirmed that both school districts will dismiss students around midday tomorrow.
“I'd like for the buses to deliver children safely and get back off the roads before the storm comes in full force. Alex City will follow that similar release day,” he added.
ACS will dismiss K-6th grade at 11:30 a.m. while 7th-12th grade will dismiss at 12:15 p.m., according to a statement sent to parents. Pre-K can leave the earliest at 11 a.m.
Tallapoosa County Schools has canceled all extracurricular activities and sports for student safety.
...The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...
Tallapoosa River At Wadley affecting Chambers, Randolph and
Tallapoosa Counties.
.Heavy rainfall today is leading to rises along the Tallapoosa River
Basin basin. A Flood Warning is now in effect for the Tallapoosa
River Basin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Another statement will be issued by Wednesday afternoon, or sooner
if conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TOMORROW
EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tallapoosa River At Wadley.
* WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flooding of pasture lands in the area
occurs and cattle and farm equipment should be moved to higher
ground if higher stages are forecast.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&