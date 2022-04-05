early dismissal

Both Tallapoosa County and Alexander City Schools will dismiss students early on Wednesday, April 6, in preparation of severe storms moving into Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore Counties during the afternoon and late evening hours.

Superintendent Ray Porter made the announcement during a Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting and said the decision follows ongoing conversations with the National Weather Service (NWS) and The Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency. 

According to recent forecast predictions, a cold front is expected to move into Alabama Wednesday, and along with it, showers and strong storms. Storms Wednesday will be capable of producing damaging winds up to 70 mph, quarter sized hail and a few tornadoes.

Coosa and the north half of Tallapoosa County is in the Storm Prediction Center’s “enhanced” risk category, which is a level three out of five risk for the threats previously mentioned. The south half of Tallapoosa County and Elmore County is in the “slight” risk category, which is the standard level two out of five risk.

The Storm Prediction Center has defined an “enhanced” risk for places like Alexander City, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston, Gadsden, Huntsville and Fort Payne while the rest of the state is in the “slight” risk category.

Porter added that the potential severe weather is expected to arrive in Tallapoosa County around 2 p.m., and as such the school district will dismiss all students, faculty and staff at noon.

“It's a very difficult decision, but this time of year is when storms blow up. We don't want to overreact, but you're only allowed to get it wrong one time,” Porter said. “ So we will do our very best and apologize for any inconvenience that it causes parents, but see the safety of our students is primary.” 

Porter added that he is also in contact with other school leaders, including Alexander City Schools and confirmed that both school districts will dismiss students around midday tomorrow. 

“I'd like for the buses to deliver children safely and get back off the roads before the storm comes in full force. Alex City will follow that similar release day,” he added. 

ACS will dismiss K-6th grade at 11:30 a.m. while 7th-12th grade will dismiss at 12:15 p.m., according to a statement sent to parents. Pre-K can leave the earliest at 11 a.m. 

Tallapoosa County Schools has canceled all extracurricular activities and sports for student safety.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

