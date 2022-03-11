A Goodwater man accused of hitting a police officer with his car last week was taken into custody in Talladega County Thursday, the Coosa County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.
Last week, the Coosa County Sheriff's Office and Goodwater Police Department went public with its search for Kytn William Wentzell, who is alleged to have struck a Goodwater police officer with his truck. A second suspect, Elizabeth Rebecca Ann Fuller, is alleged to have been passenger.
"We appreciate the public's help and tips that [led] to their arrest," the Coosa County Sheriff's Office said in a March 3 statement. "Last night the Coosa County Sheriff's Office received information on Wentzell's location in Talladega County. The information was passed on to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office and Wentzell was safely taken into custody."
Wentzell, 24, was booked at the Talladega County Jail Friday on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, without bond, and failure to appear/comply/pay, with a $1,000 bond.
Fuller, 29, was booked into the Coosa County Jail Friday and charged with failure to appear/comply/pay. A $500 bond has been set.
Goodwater police chief Corey Shaw described the incident last week in a post on the Goodwater Police Department's Facebook page. According to Shaw, two officers had approached Wentzell, who was standing beside his vehicle, on Coosa County Road 86 "in reference to an ongoing investigation." Wentzell then jumped into his vehicle and "at a high rate of speed attempted to strike Officer Dawson, hitting him on the left shoulder" before driving away with Fuller, Shaw stated.
The officer was taken to Russell Medical Center for minor injuries, and released that day.
"Just to be honest, if Officer Dawson [didn't] move fast enough things could have been real bad," Shaw said at the time. "Officer Harrison did fire his weapon at the tire to try and stop the vehicle. No one else on the scene was injured."
On Thursday, Crimestoppers offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to Wentzell's arrest. Wentzell and Fuller were taken into custody later that evening.
