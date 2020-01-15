The Alexander City Martin Luther King Jr. Committee has made a few changes to its yearly celebration since the first Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Alexander City more than 30 years ago, but it all is meant to honor the memory of Dr. King.
This year Dr. Billy Hawkins, president of Talladega College, will speak at the program following Monday’s parade.
“We are excited for him to be here,” committee member Ouida Maxwell said. “He will have some good ideas and a good message to share. We are honored to have him.”
Hawkins came to Talladega College in 2008. Under Hawkins’ leadership, Talladega College has stabilized finances, increased fundraising and expanded academic offerings. He doubled enrollment after one semester to more than 600 and the Historically Black College now has an enrollment of 1,217 students. The school has just opened a residence hall, reinstated athletics and will soon be opening a new student center.
The committee has had its eye on Hawkins for a few years hoping to get him to speak.
“We have been talking about him for a couple of years,” Maxwell said. “We finally got him; we are very excited with him coming.”
Maxwell said Hawkins will not be the lone representation of Talladega College.
“He is bringing the school’s choir,” Maxwell said. “The school will also have recruiters at the program to let everyone learn more about what Talladega College offers and how to enroll. We are excited and overwhelmed.”
Before Hawkins speaks at 11 a.m. the committee will hold its annual parade.
“This is the 31st one,” Maxwell said. “We will start at Stephens Elementary School, go to Main Street before turning around and going back to Stephens.”
Maxwell said people wanting to be in the parade need to line up at Stephens by 8:30 a.m. Monday and the parade will start at 9 a.m. When the parade gets back to the school everyone is asked to gather around the flagpole where a prayer will be held to honor the memory of Rev. Alfred Cooper who passed away last year.
Monday is not the only day the Alexander City Martin Luther King Jr. Committee is hosting events to celebrate the life of Dr. King. A few years after starting the parade and program, it added a Saturday program.
“We started the prayer breakfast at the 10th anniversary,” Maxwell said. “We hold it on Saturday and have a speaker to help remember and celebrate what Dr. King means to everyone.”
This year’s speaker at the Saturday breakfast is Dr. Mary Holloway. Tickets for the breakfast are $10 and starts at 8 a.m. at the Stephens Elementary School gym.