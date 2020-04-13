Publication of the TallaCoosa Advertiser has been suspended until further notice.
Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. made the change Thursday to be effective immediately, according to Steve Baker, who is president, publisher and CEO of TPI.
“Our plan is to restart the TallaCoosa when things get back to normal,” Baker said. “This is an unfortunate decision we’ve had to make as part of the COVID-19 crisis.”
The TallaCoosa Advertiser is a free publication that was published once weekly on Wednesdays.
For Tallapoosa County news coverage, classifieds advertisements and more, the public is asked to pick up a copy of The Alexander City Outlook, which publishes five days per week Tuesday through Saturday, or The Dadeville Record, which publishes once weekly on Thursdays.
“We appreciate all our readers and advertisers, even more so during this time,” Baker said.
Local news coverage is also available for free at alexcityoutlook.com during this pandemic. Although the website typically requires a subscription, TPI is offering a limited-time free subscription special until the coronavirus crisis is over.
“We feel it’s an important public service to provide our readers with free news during this time,” TPI managing editor Santana Wood said. “We have a small staff who is hard at work day in and day out to produce this news and we’re truly happy to provide it.”
Anyone who needs help with the free signup process is asked to call 256-234-4281.