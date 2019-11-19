As the weather continues to drop in temperature this month, TallaCoosa Aid to People will continue to get calls for help. The organization is helping people with propane to prevent getting their power turned off.
“With the freezing weather you don’t want to be without utilities,” director Starlene Meyers said. “Typically in the winter months we’re much busier.”
The organization was founded in 1983 as Tallapoosa Aid to People and became TallaCoosa Aid to People in 2015 after expanding to Coosa County.
It helped 711 residents of Tallapoosa and Coosa counties last year.
The nonprofit helps residents with past-due utility and rent by providing them financial assistance. Its funding goes straight to the electricity providers or property owners.
“Typically we don’t pay the whole bill,” Meyers said. “We pay an amount toward the bill. A person can only be helped one time in a 12-month period.”
People in need fill out an application and meet with TallaCoosa Aid to People to see if they qualify to be assisted with bills.
A Lake Martin Area United Way agency, the organization’s funds to help people are from the United Way.
“Of course (United Way is) our main source of income but we do have churches and individuals make donations also,” Meyers said. “It’s very helpful because they understand our mission and that’s why they want to help us as much as they can. It really means we can help a lot more people than if we didn’t have their help.”
For more information on TallaCoosa Aid to People, call 256-329-3500.