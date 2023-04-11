At 4 years old, Taylor Duncan was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
“I deal with a lot of stigmas, and I dealt with a lot of speech issues, sensory issues and anxiety issues — the usual that comes with autism spectrum disorder,” he said.
However, with the support of his mother and mentors over the years, he has channeled his desire to give back to the community through one of America’s pastimes — baseball.
In 2016, Duncan founded the organization Alternative Baseball, which has teams across the country and is now looking to bring a team to Tallapoosa County.
As part of the promotion process, Alternative Baseball is organizing a celebrity game for either the spring or summer of 2024 for Tallapoosa County. The seven-inning game will consist of Alternative Baseball players and community leaders to create awareness around the organization.
Alternative Baseball follows the same rules as traditional baseball, aside from having a larger, softer ball and, at times, altering the pitch for the player’s skill level.
“You’re not required to have any experience to participate — really it’s something that you get to participate in like what you see on television,” Duncan said.
Part of the desire to build a team locally is to provide an inclusive outlet for those with disabilities and help other teams in the east-central Alabama region. Duncan said this will allow both Tallapoosa County and adjacent teams to have more playing opportunities.
To start a team in the area, there are two things needed — finding a manager or coach and recruiting volunteers.
“Baseball experience is nice, but it’s really all about having the proper attitude and the desire to be a good role model for our athletes to follow,” he said.
Alternative Baseball aims to teach how to cope with winning and losing, good sportsmanship and be a good steward in the game. The goal is also to support people with disabilities on and off the baseball field through improving communication, life and leadership skills.
Due to the lack of institutional support, Duncan said the transition to adulthood for autistic adults, or disabled adults in general, can have barriers.
“We deal with a lot of stigmas with going out accomplishing the things we feel like we want to accomplish. When it’s actually the opposite that we need, we need the support in order to be successful,” he said. “That’s how important our program is because it's not just a baseball program. We are really doing a lot to try to promote those elements of leadership enrichment and working on developing those life skills.”
According to a study published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, it is estimated that over five million U.S. adults have ASD. Despite April being Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, Duncan said there still tends to be quite a few misconceptions around autism.
“The big one is that because of the disorder that we are not capable of relationships; we are not capable of doing a lot of the same things in sports and outside of sports that others who don’t have the disorder are able to do,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest perceptions and stigmas that we are trying to bust because we want more inclusive opportunities.”
According to an article in “Scientific American,” there also has been an increase of diagnosed autistic individuals in the U.S., which the article largely contributes to more people being aware of ASD and seeking diagnosis.
However, Duncan said the issue is there are already limited support systems in place for aging autistic individuals and now the lack of support will be affecting even more people.
“We need to be working today on new resources and new ideas to innovate — to continue helping those with disabilities in our own communities,” he said.
Duncan said Alternative Baseball aims to be part of that building of sustainable support in order to pave the way for future success.
To aid in forming a team, Duncan said the Alternative Baseball website has resources on how to start and he is happy to set up a call with anyone interested.