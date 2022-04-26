Stray animals have become a problem in Dadeville and the issue has become so rampant that the city council is considering intervening after one resident feared for her safety earlier this week.
Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson raised the concern during a city council meeting on Tuesday, during which she recounted a resident who told her she was driven back inside her house by several pitbulls while attending her yard.
“She can’t even get out of her yard because pitbulls are running her back in the house and have taken over. After hearing about it, I went and drove over and there they were,”Johnson said. “They were sitting over there in her yard. This is something that I am still saying we have to do something about, a leash law or anything. Something has to be done.”
Johnson explained that the resident believes the dogs are searching for food and as a result are repeatedly roaming into her yard.
“She doesn’t want to go out and confront these animals and you shouldn’t have to work all your life, have a job and a home and can’t even come out of your house because your neighbors are irresponsible and won’t keep their dogs on their land. I am bringing this up because currently there is no solution,” Johnson said.
Johnson noted that stray dogs have been among residents’ top complaints since she was elected several years ago. According to Johnson, Dadeville does not currently enforce a leash law, which she believes would greatly reduce the problem.
“This needs to stop. It has been going on since I have been on the council, five or six years ago. We always come to a brick wall, but I am telling you we have got to get out of that brick wall because it is not working,” she said.
Mayor Jimmy Goodman agreed that the problem needed to be addressed and recalled that the last time the city council examined the issue, costs were among the biggest challenges.
Among the costs, the city would need to have a full-time veterinarian, animal control personnel and vehicles, and facilities to house stray animals. All together, Goodman estimated that the expenses would range somewhere in the millions of dollars. According to Goodman, even the most cost-efficient solution would be around $300,000.
“This needs to be addressed and we just have to keep trying and see what we can come up with because a lot of citizens are complaining about stray dogs,” Goodman said.
Ultimately, Johnson added that her pritory in raising the issue is public safety and resident accountability.
“First and foremost, I want residents to feel safe. They have a right to feel safe and then I want people to take responsibility for their pets, that’s your property,” she said.