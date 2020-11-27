Alexander City’s annual Thanksgiving church outreach meal looked a little different on Thursday — turkey dinners usually served in the Benjamin Russell cafeteria were handed out in Styrofoam takeout boxes.
The annual volunteer event is run by a group of local churches called The Bridge to provide full Thanksgiving meals for those who may be unable to afford it. Meals are available to anyone who turns up.
Other volunteers delivered meals to essential workers including nursing home staff, police, firefighters and EMTs who were working on Thanksgiving Day. Some also delivered to-go boxes for the Meals on Wheels program.
In the past, food would be dished onto plates lunchroom line-style with cafeteria tables decorated for Thanksgiving, volunteer Deidre Ogletree said. This time, Ogletree stood at the door passing out the plates as they came to people lined up outside the school.
Ogletree said she and her family volunteer every Thanksgiving through their church.
“My kids do it community service Beta (Club) hours, but in addition they always look forward to it every year,” she said.
Ogletree said turnout appeared slightly down from last year.
“I’m sure all the COVID stuff has a lot to do with that,” she said.
At the next cafeteria door down, Benjamin Russell senior Onaje Brooks and Radney Elementary student Adaya Waldrop handed out the dessert course.
“They told me they needed help so I just came,” Brooks said.
Waldrop said she volunteers every year as a member of River of Life Church, where her parents are pastors. Last year they served over 1,000 plates, Waldrop said.
In the kitchen, mask-clad volunteers scooped canned cranberry sauce and stirred vats of mashed potatoes.
“I have been cutting Turkey since 7 this morning,” Eclectic resident Tony O’Hare said.
O’Hare moved from Maryland a mere two months before the pandemic hit in March. With his family out of state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly discouraging Thanksgiving travel, O’Hare said he looked up volunteer opportunities instead.
“They do this year after year,” he said. “It’s a lot of work.”