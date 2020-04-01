Russell Medical continues to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the area, but its patient load hasn’t increased yet.
Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said the coronavirus that has its grips on the world has the attention of the hospital staff. Staff is ready if the disease arrives in large numbers with plans yet to be put into action.
“We are not seeing a big spike in patients coming in,” Peace said. “We have days that we see peaks like (Monday) but that is somewhat typical for a Monday and Tuesday. We average about 62 through the emergency department. We are still seeing about that number.
“What we are seeing is higher acuity level patients; both inpatient and in the emergency department are higher with flu-like symptoms. It accounts for about half of the patients coming to the ED. It is a clear indication of over the course of the past week that we are definitely seeing more symptoms associated with the coronavirus.”
Peace believes the area is at least two weeks away from starting to see relief in the rising number of cases.
“We have two weeks before we start to see the peak of this thing,” Peace said. “We are just now seeing the level of acuity levels of flu-like symptoms rising.”
To help flatten the curve, Peace encourages everyone follow social distancing guidelines from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Practice social distancing through at least the end of April,” he said. “The more we can separate ourselves from each other, the more we can be apart from the crowds, the more we can protect our own families, the better off we will be and the sooner we can take care of this virus.”
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said social distancing extends beyond churches, sports and social gatherings; it also includes spring and summer activities surrounding the water.
“That includes Lake Martin,” Spraggins said. “People seem to think that is excluded, but no one said that. Out there, no seems to be adhering to social distancing.”
Peace said the coronavirus is taxing on Russell Medical but it is still in good shape with personal protective equipment (PPE).
“It’s requiring more intense resources on our part both with PPE and staff demand,” Peace said. “We’re good on inventory; we are measuring our use every day and have about a two-week supply.”
Russell Medical is licensed by the State of Alabama for 81 beds. Peace said it still has the capacity to handle an increase in patient load even as the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is seeing a shortage.
“ICU is taxed, but we have a plan to expand if we need to initiate that capability,” he said. “We have six beds. We are taxed on those but have a plan to expand to as many of 14. We are prepared to do it today.”
Peace said those currently in ICU are there for various issues and the facility still has the ability to send patients to other healthcare centers as needed. He said unlike other medical facilities, Russell Medical has ventilators ready.
“We have reserved ours,” Peace said. “We are beginning to see some use of our ventilators now. We have adequate supplies for us for what we are seeing and what we are projecting.”
As of Tuesday morning, Peace said Russell Medical had 11 positive tests returned for the coronavirus. Russell Medical has tested 241 people with 196 results back.
“It’s about a two-day turnaround on the tests at the moment,” Peace said.
Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said Russell Medical is still following the CDC guidelines for testing.
“We can’t test people because they fear they have been exposed,” Foy said. “They still have to have the symptoms and test negative for flu and strep.”
Abbott Laboratories has developed a new rapid test for COVID-19 returning negative results in as little as 13 minutes. Peace said Abbott is a vendor for Russell Medical but despite 50,000 of the tests being shipped Wednesday, none would likely come to the area for a while.
“It’s the only FDA-approved quick test,” Peace said. “In speaking with Abbott (Monday), Alabama is likely two to four weeks from getting the quick test. The urgency is for places like New York.”
Until the quick tests arrive, Russell Medical will have to wait for the 48-hour turnaround for results. Peace said in the meantime, social distancing is highly important. To help keep patients from coming into contact with others, Russell Medical has increased its telemedicine capabilities for those seeking care with doctors.
“Last week we stood up our telehealth initiative that was both video and audio,” Peace said. “We now have all our primary care physicians that are in the hospital based on that system. We are able to see patients and treat patients that don’t require coming in. We are trying to get all those that are just coming to the doctor for routine stuff, trying to get their prescriptions refilled. It’s really nice to have the primary care guys being able to do that. We are trying to prevent patients coming in and being exposed. It’s really focused on our 60 and older customers and seems to be working really well.”
Peace said the telehealth initiative would include specialties like urology and pulmonology this week.
He also said insurance providers including private insurance through Blue Cross and Blue Shield, United Healthcare and Viva have given some relief to help cover the costs of telemedicine.
Restrictions are still in place at Russell Medical. Every person entering a building is screened and a temperature is taken.
“We are still on a no-visitor basis in the hospital,” Peace said.
There are no elective surgeries or heart catheterizations but the other functions such as MRIs, sleep studies and lab work are available outpatient under a doctor’s prescription.
Spraggins said all but one city property is closed to the public.
“Golf is still open to the public, but precautions are being taken,” he said. “It’s one person to a cart and they are wiped down with Clorox wipes afterward. No one is allowed in the pro shop. All of the buildings are closed to help protect the public and the employees.”
Peace said daily meetings and conference calls are held with key Russell Medical staff, first responders and nursing home staff to adjust plans and responses as COVID-19 continues to develop.
Peace said if the number of patients with coronavirus continues to increase, Russell Medical is prepared.
“We have all our systems in play,” Peace said. “We have triggers ready to be pulled if the need arises.”