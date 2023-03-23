Sylacauga Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the March 7 fatal shooting of a Coosa County student in the Drew Court Housing Complex and has made an arrest. Previously, the Talladega County Coroner’s Office confirmed to The Outlook the identity of the victim as 16-year-old Dallas Johnson.
According to a CrimeStoppers release, Julian Nacarie Speer, 18 of Sylacuaga, was arrested Monday for capital murder at a relative’s home on Tabor Road in Gadsden, Alabama. Speer was taken into custody by Sylacauga investigators; Talladega County Drug & Violent Crime Task Force Agents; members of the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit; and agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Service around 10:45 a.m. March 20 without incident.
Speer is accused of being involved in the murder of Johnson, according to the release. Speer was interviewed by investigators then transported to Talladega County Jail to await his initial hearing. Speer’s warrant was signed by Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth and has no bond set in the case. This is a capital murder case and if convicted, the punishment is life without the possibility of parole or death.
March 7, Sylacauga Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. When officers arrived, they found a black male victim lying in the roadway. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The CrimeStoppers release stated Sylacauga Police Department and the victim’s family would like to thank everyone who helped in this case and a special thank you to those who came forward with information from the community that made this arrest possible.
This is an ongoing investigation; information is still needed. A reward of $11,000.00 is still being offered for information of suspects involved.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a Cash Reward!
Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
