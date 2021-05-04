For some, the T. C. Russell Field airport pavilion is a place to disappear to on a prolonged lunch break.
For Suzanne Scholz, it's a quiet spot to practice ahead of Thursday's Strand Sessions performance — except Monday, when the tornado-watch level weather conditions had turned the picnic shelter into a wind tunnel.
The Alexander City artist, a veteran of the local summer events circuit, plays vocals and back-up guitar alongside Charles Forbus.
"Charles Forbus is my lead," Scholz said. "He makes it sound good — he makes it sound so, so good."
On Monday, Scholz spent her lunch hour practicing her set, including a cover of "Am I Right or Amarillo" by Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert. Lambert happens to be a long-time favorite.
"She's written about me and she hasn't even met me yet," Scholz said. "At least I've always thought that, when I learned her songs — like, 'Oh, I kind of lived that one for a long time.'"
Suzanne Scholz and Charles Forbus' Strand Sessions show will be held at Strand Park Thursday, May 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
"You've got to come to Strand Park; it's going to be amazing," Scholz said.