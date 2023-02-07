Police are continuing to search for a fugitive in connection to a December fatal shooting.
The Alexander City Police Department confirmed on Jan. 4 that Dental “Lil Man” Davis is wanted on charges of capital murder in relation to a Dec. 29, 2022 fatal shooting that resulted in one death.
Alexander City deputy police chief James Easterwood said police officers initially responded to a situation on Thomas Street in Alexander City after receiving a call Dec. 29, reporting a gunshot victim.
According to Easterwood, police arrived at the scene and officers provided medical aid to an 18-year-old Elijah Tarez Lewis. EMTs transported Lewis to Russell Medical Center where he was later declared deceased.
According to the police, Davis has since eluded arrest and Easterwood said it is believed Davis is no longer in the state of Alabama.
The United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is also searching for the whereabouts of Davis, according to CrimeStoppers. He is described as an 18-year-old Black male, 5’9 in height, and weighing approximately 180 pounds. Davis goes by the nickname of “Lil Man.”
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Davis should contact the Alexander City Police Department at 256-234-3421.
