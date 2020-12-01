Data collected and analyzed by the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information (LMI) Division shows the five occupations with the most online wanted ads continue to be for registered nurses, retail salespersons, sales representatives (wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products), and customer service representatives with more than 8,000 ads placed for those occupations in October.
The HWOL data is compiled from all online job postings in the state, including those posted on the state’s free online jobs database, AlabamaWorks.alabama.gov, and other sources, such as traditional job boards, corporate boards and social media sites.
Ten percent of job ads have salaries of $75,000 and above; 17% have salaries in the $50 to 75,000 range; 19% have salaries in the $35 to $49,000 range; and 54% have salaries of $35,000 or under. The top three employers posting ads in August were: UAB Medicine (1897), Lowe’s (804), and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (761). These were followed by the University of South Alabama (476), Diversicare Healthcare & Therapy Services (376), Aramark (341), Baptist Health (334), St. Vincent’s Health System (329), Allied Universal (320), and Huntsville Hospital (318) to round out the top 10 employers with the most online ads.
Licensed practical and vocational nurses are the focus of this month’s in-depth analysis by the LMI division. The median annual salary is $42,291. This occupation calls for the care of the ill, injured or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes and similar institutions. Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses may work under the supervision of a registered nurse and licensing is required. This occupation is in very high demand statewide with over 3,378 new ads in the past year. Specialized skills in teaching, long-term care, and hospice offer salary premiums based on job ads analyzed.