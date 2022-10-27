Cliff Williams / The Outlook Alexander City Police Department Detective Donald McCook and retired Army veteran was surprised Thursday morning with a home makeover. Andrew McGreer helped spear head the effort after insurance wouldn’t help replace McCook’s roof.
But the tables were turned Thursday on the retired member of the Alabama National Guard 214th, current Alexander City Police Department detective and Dadeville resident as the sirens and good deeds were meant for him to take care of a roof and more on his home.
Three months ago Dunning Roofing owner Andrew McGreer was trying to help McCook get a new roof through insurance but it didn’t work.
“It was in really bad shape and they wouldn’t help us,” McGreer said. “We started to brainstorm and the evolution started to happen. I contacted Team Depot who is here today. All his brothers in arms.”
Everyone came together to surprise McCook with a new roof, landscaping, shutters and pressure washing. All told, the work will be worth about $50,000. But McGreett and others wanted to surprise McCook.
“I’ve been keeping this secret for three months,” McGreer said. “His coworkers have been conspiring behind the scenes to help pull this off to have him there.”
McCook is supervised by Sabrina Osborne in the detective division of the Alexander City Police Department. It was Osborne’s job to have McCook at home for the surprise.
“How do we get him home and keep him there where everyone converges on the house?” Osborne said she was thinking.
She said they came up with the idea of doing home visits of the department’s officers.
“He was like what are you talking about home analysis that is not in the manual,” Osborne said.
McCook was onto them. He started looking at policy manuals and contemplated contacting an attorney. But Thursday morning no attorneys were involved and Osborne knocked on McCook’s door.
“I had to keep him home and in the house,” Osborne said. “I had to figure out how to do that.
I brought breakfast. I told him we needed to wait on our lieutenant and we sat eating breakfast. I said ‘he is coming, he must be running late.’”
McCook and Osborne walked out to the sirens and the song “Bad Boys” playing over the loudspeaker and McGreer got to break the news to McCook, lowering his heart rate.
“What is going on?” McCook asked.
McGreer was able to break the news to McCook.
“You are the recipient of our big heart award,” McGreer said. “You are getting a home remodel today.”
To get the project going McGreer worked with Home Depot’s “Team Depot” that helps with grants for home projects for veterans. Mortgage Pro and Big Fish Realty also stepped him. The grant was written through the Lake Martin Area United Way (LMAUW).
“We are the non-profit organization that helps with Home Depot in this situation,” LMAUW Executive Director Courtney Layfield said. “Then we facilitate the project through us to help with volunteers and more.”
Retired SFC Jose Garcia was over McCook in the 214th. Garcia helped see the paperwork to completion for McCook to receive a Purple Heart for his first tour of duty in Iraq when he was wounded by a sucide bomber. Gracia said McCook is the perfect person for this surprise.
“You are not going to find anybody more selfless and more giving than Donald McCook,” Garcia said. “He is an individual that playing hurt is the definition of him, no matter what his ailments are, he is going to work and continue to give to others. He doesn’t quit. He just keeps going. He is not going to give up.”
McGreer has a special place in his heart for veterans and those who serve in the military. He has a son who is a Marine.
“You see them put their lives on the line everyday,” McGreer said. “They don’t get paid much at all to do that. These really are people who care about others more than themselves. This is just a little idea I had three months ago that blossomed into something amazing. He deserves it.”
McCook’s eyes and face showed how thankful it was and like normal, his words were short and said others needed the surprise more than he.
“Thank you everybody. Honestly, I never expected anything like this,” McCook said. “I don’t ask anybody for anything. There are plenty of other people out there that deserve this and could use this as much or more than I could.”
