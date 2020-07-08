When the City of Alexander City purchased four buildings from Aprinta Real Estate Holdings it got more than just buildings and property.
Some goods were left behind in the buildings which once housed a screen printing operation following the days of Russell Corp. T-shirts, shorts, backpacks, duffel bags and more were among inventory that could be screen printed. Also left in the former Russell Corp. Quick Hits building were items already screen printed with various logos. When city employees took a tally of what was there, a quick decision was made.
“We were trying to figure out what to do with it,” administrative assistant Dana Fuller said. “We said we needed to do something for the community.”
The idea of using the inventory to create backpacks of school supplies came about but first, the plan had to gain support from the Alexander City City Council. The council passed a motion Monday night to declare the property surplus, allowing the suggestion to proceed to help clean out the building for a prospective buyer who wants to move quickly on a purchase.
Tuesday morning city employees were joined by volunteers from the Lake Martin Area United Way, the Alexander City Tallapoosa County Rescue Squad, Benjamin Russell, the Alexander City Police Department and members of the Alexander City Fire Department to move and pack the bags in the cavernous space once used by Russell Corp. to screen items for college bookstores and championship teams. Volunteers quickly stuffed each backpack with notebooks, drawstring bags, rulers, pens, lunch box, safety reflectors and more.
More than 1,000 “back-to-school” backpacks will be given away from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 17 under the canopy of the Aprinta building closest to C&J Tech.
“We are hoping to see smiles of kids as we give this away,” Fuller said.
School supplies are not the only thing being given away as some of the inventory such as maroon shorts and gray shirts will make its way to city schools.
“I called (Benjamin Russell athletic director) Pam Robinson,” Fuller said. “She is going to get some of the shorts and shirts to use in (physical education) classes for those who can’t afford them and some will be used by sports teams during practice.”