Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday afternoon Alabama public schools will move to online learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
This is an extension of her earlier announcement schools would be closed until April 6.
“We had hoped at that time we were taking cautious steps and we would be able to welcome students back into our classrooms,” Ivey said at a press conference Thursday. “However, the virus continues to spread. ... We are working on a way to allow instruction from home starting April 6 for the remainder of the school year.
“This decision has not been made lightly. It has been made with a tremendous amount of concern and discussion.”
Ivey told viewers of the press conference to take the spread of the coronavirus seriously, which is what aided in this decision.
“We must be serious about eliminating the spread of this virus,” Ivey said. “Public health orders are not suggestions. They have been put in place to save our lives. Folks, this is for real. This is a deadly situation.”
Locally, both Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle and Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford were not surprised by the news but know this creates some unknown challenges.
“Of course it’s sad but the safety of our kids comes first and foremost,” Lankford said. “It’s going to be a challenge for everyone but a great learning experience as well.”
Windle said, “This is certainly no surprise. I think we had anticipated this for the last week that we would not go back to a traditional school setting April 6.”
Online learning and internet availability will be among the top concerns in the coming weeks as students and teachers prepare for a new platform of education.
“We’re going to continue a combination of online learning and preparing weeklong packets for our elementary (kindergarten through sixth grade) kids,” Windle said. “And I think we’ll hear more news (today) about some increase in capacity to do additional online learning. I think maybe the state is working on something to help those systems without the capacity to actually conduct online learning.”
Lankford and his staff had already been preparing for this possibility.
“I am proud of our senior staff and school leadership actually thinking this may be coming and working on a plan,” Lankford said. “We started to get our Chromebooks checked out so we can do the very best we can with online learning. Education can continue on; it will just be a different platform.”
Lankford hoped the latest decision would postpone school until April 30 and be re-evaluated but knows teachers understand.
“I’m apprehensive about what these next steps may look like,” Lankford said. “But we will meet and start laying those steps out. I told the teachers, ‘We got this and we’re going to get through this.’”
Seniors likely can’t participate in a traditional graduation ceremony, but Windle said the board will find a way to recognize their senior years and look into other options.
According to Lankford, the Alabama Department of Education will release a list today identifying the critical standards for students, to qualify them to ascend to the next grade level.
“It’s going to take the teachers and the parents, all of us working together,” Lankford said.
— Lizi Arbogast contributed to this article.