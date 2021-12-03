Construction contractor Amason & Associates is hauling dirt trying to get the long-overdue Jim Pearson Elementary School renovation complete.
Addressing city, business and academic leaders at the chamber of commerce's annual State of Education luncheon Tuesday, Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said the school system hopes to take possession of the building by Jan. 1.
"Did COVID affect capital projects? Amen. Yes. It did," Lankford said. "We began Jim Pearson in July of '20 and we were supposed to be completed by July, August of '21. Guess what. We didn't quite make that."
Once completed, the Jim Pearson Elementary School addition will link what are currently two separate buildings with a new media center, additional classrooms and a more-prominent front entrance.
Initially scheduled for completion by the 2021-2022 school year, however, the project has faced repeated delays. Earlier this fall, Lankford told the board of education the contractor was nearly finished with the addition's interior, but still waiting on the surrounding soil to dry before it could work on exterior paving and landscaping. At the time, Lankford had hoped to have possession of the interior by the Nov. 16 board meeting for a tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Now, tired of waiting for puddles to dry, the contractor is "removing the wet dirt and bringing in dry dirt," Lankford said Tuesday, and the renovated portion of the building remains inaccessible to students and teachers.
"We're about 95 to 98 percent complete of the interior, but the exterior, we're still waiting on some things." he said. "Again, COVID impacted materials, labor, several things, but the other impact we had in the state of Alabama — I believe it was the wettest year on record. So we fault not only COVID but we also fault wet conditions."
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this year's June-August period was Alabama's wettest since 1895.
But the project has faced other obstacles, including a construction superintendent fired for poor performance and a storm that flooded the kindergarten wing with backed-up sewage.
Alexander City Schools begins its holiday break Dec. 20, with teachers returning Jan. 4 and students returning Jan. 6.
The Alexander City Board of Education is "very, very close" to securing a location for a Benjamin Russell High School campus at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex, all but ensuring the abandonment of a new school on the corner of U.S. Highway 280 and State Highway 63.