Business and community leaders converged recently for the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce quarterly luncheon.
During the meeting, the Chamber discussed the organization’s accomplishments over the past several months. The theme of the gathering focused on the benefit of community partnerships, and as such the Chamber invited Tallapoosa County Schools Superintendent Ray Porter.
During his address, Porter provided updates on areas pertaining to academics, school culture and capital improvement projects.
Inside the classroom, Porter reported that all Tallapoosa County Schools are continuing to make strides toward academic excellence.
At the elementary-level, the Alabama Reading Initiative recognized Dadeville Elementary School this year for the school’s science and reading programs. According to Porter, students had greatly increased test scores, so much so that the school was among 21 other schools with the highest increase in the state.
Porter also noted that state educators had praised the school this year for cultivating a more positive student culture, which Porter attributed to the school’s leadership.
“That's because the stakeholder engagement is part of a new administrative staff and Principal Diane Miller,” Porter said. “It's also because they had new faculty. The PTO is engaged, parents are engaged. There's just an excitement about school that I encourage you to visit and feel some of that enthusiasm.”
Dadeville High School also made headlines recently as the U.S. News and World Report voted the school 91st among Alabama high schools.
Porter considered this especially noteworthy as all Tallapoosa County Schools have now been recognized by the publication at some point over the last several years.
In terms of career development, Porter reported that the Edward Bell Career Tech Center had observed a 25 percent boost in enrollment this year, their highest enrollment ever recorded.
Porter again recognized the faculty and their dedication in achieving record enrollment.
“So, we're providing opportunities for students to build a better tomorrow for their community, their state and their nation,” Porter said.
The trade and technical school offers five programs, including welding, health sciences program, software development, law enforcement and business administrative services.
The school district also had a spike in dual enrollment over the last several years. In 2020, 134 students participated in dual enrollment classes, but this year, that number is 441.
Student health and safety also continue to be among the school district’s highest priority as additional investments have been dedicated to reducing disciplinary instances. For example, Reeltown Elementary has reduced disciplinary referrals this year 38 percent.
“So, they're engaging with students, they're forming relationships and that's what we're trying to do across Tallapoosa County,” Porter said.
The school district has also invested in additional mental health resources for students.
In terms of building upkeep, nearly all the schools have received recent improvements or renovations.
Dadeville Elementary School was completely renovated and renovations are underway at Horseshoe Bend.
Among the improvements include new air conditioning in both gymnasiums, new flooring in the media center and LED lighting, a cost-saving measure that is expected to shave 30 percent off the school’s electricity expenses annually.
The Horseshoe Bend auditorium also has undergone a major overhaul and is nearly primed for public viewing, according to Porter. The final inspection is this week and a ribbon cutting is expected soon after.
Lastly, the school is in the process of building new gyms at Dadeville High School and Reeltown High School.
Porter concluded his speech by expressing gratitude to the Chamber and stressed the importance of community partnerships in education.
“Only with a partnership, can we accomplish what we need, and there is no partnership more important than this partnership between Tallapoosa county schools and the Chamber of Commerce,” Porter said.