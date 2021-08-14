They may not know it, but patrons accessing internet at Adelia M. Russell Library now are accessing it through a state and federally funded, high-performance supercomputer in Huntsville that filters over a million viruses and cyberattacks a day.
What they may notice is, as of July, faster, more secure broadband that can also be accessed from the parking lot or pavilion, "so that not only can students do homework at night, but other patrons can come in and do work," Alabama Supercomputer Authority (ASA) CEO Debra Wallace said.
Adelia M. Russell Library is the latest to be set up for broadband free of charge from ASA, a state-corporation that provides internet to public schools, universities and over 80% of Alabama public libraries. Prior to July, the local library's internet was paid for by the City of Alexander City.
At a meet and greet to mark the occasion Friday, Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) thanked ASA, the library and city officials for their help in the broadband initiative, an issue that's front and center for Alabama's rural districts (Oliver says he has to go to a friend's house any time he wants to make an uninterrupted Zoom call).
"First, thank y'all for what you do in bringing this Alabama Supercomputer to the Alexander City library and this is the last (library or school) I got in my district, so we are done," he said. "We've got you where we need you."
Library director Amy Huff also thanked ASA for their partnership.
"Libraries are not about books anymore — there are still books but it's so much more," she said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing renewed attention not just to broadband access but air circulation, Adelia M. Russell Library now has the facilities for its patrons to work, study or pay their utility bills online outside in open air.
"We wanted people to have an opportunity to use their Wi-Fi to be able to complete their work, whether it's homework or business or personal," Huff said, adding the library has installed additional outlets in its outdoor pavilion. "We're always trying to improve and help the patrons because like I said, there's not many things that you don't have to have the internet for now."