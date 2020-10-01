Jason Hilyer and Kevin Hall found Thursday's Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion under the Redbox at Dollar General on Cherokee Road around 3:15 p.m. The medallion had not been found by 3 p.m. so a second clue was released and the winners found it shortly after.
Clue explanations from Sun Festival Alexander City organizers:
Clue #1
It’s a city, a state and also the first (Washington….George is on the dollar bill)
But that can also change on a dime (dollar can turn into change with a dime)
The prize is located right in town (not the Dollar General on 280…the location in town)
Think smart, be intuitive as to save some time (The General insurance commercials…”go to the General to save some time”)
Clue #2
Its initials are what the cool folks say (The DG…Dollar General)
Yet the military is not involved (Generals in the military)
They always lost to the men from Harlem (Washington Generals always played and lost to the Harlem Globetrotters)
The name of a worldly currency will help you solve (dollar is a worldly currency)