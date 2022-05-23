Readers of all ages will have a chance to dive into their favorite books this summer as one of the city’s oldest reading initiatives has launched for another year.
Mamie’s Place Children Library has held a summer reading program since 1964 as a method to promote childhood literacy, and this year, the library is encouraging additional participants with an online reading challenge.
As part of the competition, patrons can be awarded prizes ranging from badges to gift card drawings as they complete books for the challenge.
Library Director Amy Huff also noted that the reading initiative brings benefits for the library’s younger participants, especially children, and has resulted in enhanced reading skills for participants.
“We encourage children to read anything that falls within their primary areas of interest. When a child chooses the literature they enjoy it usually stimulates a desire to read more and often leads them to delve into other areas,” Huff said. “The accumulation of knowledge also inspires confidence and increased self-esteem which often leads to greater development of speaking and writing skills.”
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Huff added that libraries serve a key role in helping young people develop those skills, and according to her, research has shown that children who develop their reading and communication skills perform better in school and in other facets of life.
Registration for the program will span from May 16-June 10, with the reading challenge lasting from now until July 22.
All books that have been read as part of the challenge must be registered with the library’s Beanstack application in order to count towards the challenge.
Participation in the reading program is free of charge.