David B. Sturdivant, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Russell Lands, has been elected to the Do it Best Corp. Board of Directors, the international home improvement co-op announced Wednesday in a release. Russell Lands, based in Alexander City, operates Russell Do it Center, a nine-location home center chain serving Central Alabama.
“It is a great honor to be selected to serve on this energetic and eminent board of an international co-op that exemplifies what it means to be member-driven and growth-oriented,” Sturdivant said. “I promise to serve my fellow member-owners by helping them grow profitable and community-centered businesses.”
Sturdivant was formally elected to the co-op’s board of directors at its annual fall market this week in Indianapolis. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Do it Best Corp. is the only U.S.-based, member-owned hardware, lumber and building materials-buying cooperative in the home improvement industry with thousands of independently owned locations in the United States and around the world.
This will be Sturdivant’s first term on the 12-person board, the member-elected governing body ultimately responsible for securing the co-op’s financial stability and driving its strategic direction.
“The success of the Russell Do it Center stores is a clear demonstration of David’s business acumen and leadership abilities,” board of directors chairman Brad McDaniel said. “He’s also committed to his community and economic development, from serving on the Alexander City Board of Education to leading the city’s Chamber of Commerce. David’s experience and dedication are qualities highly sought after for our board, and we look forward to his contributions as we move into 2020.”
Sturdivant, a certified public accountant, joined Russell Lands as controller in 1993. Ten years later, he was named chief financial officer and ascended to chief operating officer in 2014. In May, Russell Do it Center was named to the 2019 Class of Hardware All Stars by Hardware + Building Supply Dealer magazine.
Sturdivant has always cared deeply about the communities in which he lives and works and has sought opportunities to give back through participation in a variety of organizations and boards. He has served as the chairman of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, executive board member of Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance and president of the Alexander City Board of Education while also serving both the Lake Martin Area United Way and Alexander City Rotary Club.