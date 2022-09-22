Thursday morning was an eventful time for administration at Benjamin Russell High School after word started circulating about a safety threat.
A message was sent to parents, faculty and staff Thursday morning at 9:24 a.m. to explain the rumored threat.
“This message is to inform you that a rumor is currently circulating about a possible threat at Benjamin Russell High School,” the message said. “School administration is aware of this rumor. The proper authorities were contacted and after an investigation the threat has been deemed erroneous. Again, this is not a viable threat. Rest assured Benjamin Russell High School and Alexander City Schools have protocols in place to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff, as it is our top priority each day.”
According to Jessica Sanford, the Public Relations Specialist for Alexander City Schools, the rumored threat was just that, a rumor, but the school immediately initiated standard threat protocols.
“There is no evidence of anyone directly threatening the school,” said Sanford. “Nevertheless, it is standard protocol in the event of any threat that the administration, school SRO and student safety director conduct a threat assessment as outlined by the State Department of Education.”
According to Sanford, Alexander City Schools' administrators are trained in crisis management, and regularly review those protocols.
