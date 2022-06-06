The students of Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio were greeted to a surprise on Thursday, June 2, receiving a special announcement that they would be performing at Disney World next summer.

Parents and family members helped share the news, gathering outside the dance studio during the student’s daily practice session. Many attendees adorned Mickey Mouse ears while holding balloons and signs announcing the trip.

Dance director Raven Tolbert planned the surprise party, adding that the trip came about after she had sent an application to the theme park, requesting her dance studio be included in the park’s upcoming performances.

“I thought this is a perfect opportunity for us as a dance studio that is new in our community and something our town has never had. As I always tell my parents, I want to help catapult their children because it’s about way more than dance. It’s about them,” Tolbert said.   

Students will be dancing in two performances next summer at the Orlando-based theme park, with the students participating in a Disney parade and then conducting a stage performance. 

Tolbert noted that she is particularly excited for the stage performance as students will incorporate their own choreography and dance style. 

Students were given slight hints of the trip as they completed a scavenger hunt while families prepared the surprise outside the dance studio. 

Tolbort recalls the last clue reading: ‘If you are ready for your gift, this is not a race, but you must open the door and outside is a magical place.’

At which point, the long-awaited surprise was finally unveiled, with the dozen or more girls being greeted by the community, including members of the Dadeville police.   

Tolbert, a Dadeville-native, described the trip as a way to give back to her community and provide local children with additional opportunities.

“I didn’t have this opportunity so I am making it my business to do these types of things for the kids here because there’s so much talent here with these kids,” she said.

Mahogany Masterpiece
Dance director Raven Tolbert with Christal Nelson dressed as Snow White. 

Tolbert is a 2016 Dadeville High School graduate and danced on a team at Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM) before returning to Dadeville last year to start her own dance studio. 

The dance studio will begin conducting fundraisers and accepting sponsorships and donations to help with the upcoming trip expenses and costs.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

