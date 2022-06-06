The students of Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio were greeted to a surprise on Thursday, June 2, receiving a special announcement that they would be performing at Disney World next summer.
Parents and family members helped share the news, gathering outside the dance studio during the student’s daily practice session. Many attendees adorned Mickey Mouse ears while holding balloons and signs announcing the trip.
Dance director Raven Tolbert planned the surprise party, adding that the trip came about after she had sent an application to the theme park, requesting her dance studio be included in the park’s upcoming performances.
“I thought this is a perfect opportunity for us as a dance studio that is new in our community and something our town has never had. As I always tell my parents, I want to help catapult their children because it’s about way more than dance. It’s about them,” Tolbert said.
Students will be dancing in two performances next summer at the Orlando-based theme park, with the students participating in a Disney parade and then conducting a stage performance.
Tolbert noted that she is particularly excited for the stage performance as students will incorporate their own choreography and dance style.
Students were given slight hints of the trip as they completed a scavenger hunt while families prepared the surprise outside the dance studio.
