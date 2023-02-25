During the Feb. 13 Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting (TCBOE), members of the SkillsUSA organization came before the board in recognition of Career and Technical Education Month.
Alana Tolbert, president of SkillsUSA at Edward Bell Career Technical Center, said the local chapter chartered in 2013 and the organization is about building America’s skilled workforce.
“Our chapter includes welding, robotics and law enforcement,” Tolbert said. “Our chapter is issued to all students of Horseshoe Bend, Reeltown and Dadeville. The Edward Bell chapter was officially recognized for being a chapter of excellence at the 2022 state conference. This is the first time we have achieved this honor.”
Along with competing, students also do community service projects such as canned food drives with Loaves and Fishes and assisting in community disaster drills with local law enforcement and Emergency Medical Services.
“February is career tech month and we wanted to put the spotlight on our career tech student organization,” Tolbert said. “We give thanks to the board and the central office for their hard work that allows organizations like ours to shine.”
SkillsUSA members also gave out keychains to the board members, which they created using a 3D printer. Additionally, they showcased some welding art as an example of what may be featured in a state competition.
“It’s just an awesome thing you guys are doing and all the administrators out there that are helping you move forward,” TCBOE president Michael Carter said. “We’re grateful that this has become such a wonderful thing for our kids to give you more options, and the board and previous boards have worked hard on that.”
The presentation ended with a video about Edward Bell Career Technical Center and what it does for its students.
Tolbert is also an 11th grader at Dadeville High School. She was joined by vice president Luke Hanks, secretary Olivia Wilson and treasurer Hunter Smith. Fellow students and staff members from Edward Bell Career Technical Center were in the crowd as well.
The next regularly scheduled TCBOE meeting is set for 5 p.m. March 13.
