By JACOB MEACHAM
VP of Business Development at Alexander City Chamber of Commerce
CHAMBER PULSE — Strand Sessions, the Lake Martin Young Professionals’ spring and summer monthly concert series, is returning for one more month as part of Sun Festival. Originally scheduled for June then postponed to August, Sun Fest is finally slated to take place Monday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 3 with Strand Sessions falling on Thursday, Oct. 1 in its traditional first-Thursday slot.
Singer and songwriter Russell Craig will be performing his set of county and southern rock tunes from 6 until 8:30 p.m. in Strand Park. Another Sun Festival event will be happening concurrently with a cornhole tournament taking place just beyond the park in the alley next to the former Coffee Corner. Great music, cornhole, friends and fall weather, what better way to spend the first night of October?
Interested in signing up for the cornhole tournament? It’s $50 per team with cash prizes to first place and runners-up. Email jacob.meacham@alexandercitychamber.com or call the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce at 256-234-3461 to get registered. On-site registration will be available as well ending at 5:15 p.m. in order to draw a bracket and get going around 5:30.
Strand Sessions is sponsored by Bice Motors, C&T Electric, Distinct Home Inspection and Marsha C. Mason Law Firm. The Sun Festival Cornhole Tournament is presented by Heritage South Credit Union and sponsored by Dian Naler CPA, Hill Petroleum, Service Printing and Tallapoosa Ford.