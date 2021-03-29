Lake Martin Young Professionals has announced that Strand Sessions, live music on Strand Park will return April 1st between 6:00 and 8:30 p.m. with a performance by country music group Daniel and McDaniel.

This is the sixth year for strand sessions, which feature local bands and musicians in downtown Alexander City.

Here’s the line up

  • April 1 - Daniel and McDaniel
  • May 6 - Suzanne Scholz & Charles Forbus
  • June 3 - Taylor Hunnicutt
  • July 1 - Russell Craig
  • August 5 - River Dan

Strand sessions are ‘bring your own beer’. Music lovers are encouraged to bring coolers and lawn chairs.

Live shows were delayed into September last year due to coronavirus.