A tornado-warned storm has caused damage across Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County.
According to Jason Moran, director of the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the areas impacted the most at the moment are Highway 63 South, Cedar Creek Road, the Eagle Creek area and areas East of the River Bridge in Tallapoosa County.
Crews are out trying to clear roads and make them safe for travel again. Numerous trees and power lines are still across roads throughout the county.
"Avoid the areas and make way for any and all crews responding," Moran said. "Let emergency crews and power crews do their jobs so the roads can be safe for travel."
According to Moran, two injuries have been reported so far, but no fatalities have been reported to the EMA.
Alabama power is currently working more than 65 reported outages in Tallapoosa County, with about 8,000 customers impacted. That number is expected to rise as crews can assess damage when roads are more passable.
Moran warned people against trying to move trees or power poles with electrical wires near them. He said that the best thing to do is let Alabama Power come out and determine if the wire is live before touching it.
Tallapoosa EMA has requested Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) meet at the Tallapoosa Baptist Association office (13103 U.S. Highway 280, Jacksons Gap) Friday, Jan 13 at 10 a.m. to begin an assessment of damages and recovery needs.
"We do not know at this time exactly what is needed nor where volunteers will be sent, but anyone interested or able to help is welcome in the morning at 10am and we'll go from there," a press release about VOAD from Lake Martin Area United Way said.
Anyone affected can call 2-1-1 or 1-888-421-1266 to report issues and United Way will help to respond as time and safety permit.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Westerly winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
