A week after a small tornado caused damage in Tallapoosa County, the county and Lake Martin area are facing cleanup from another severe storm.
A tornado-warned storm caused damage across Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County. That same storm is responsible for severely damaging Selma, Alabama, and killing at least seven people in Autauga County before entering Elmore County, then Coosa County and finally Tallapoosa County.
According to Jason Moran, director of Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), no fatalities have been reported in Tallapoosa County. At least two injuries have been reported, though.
One of those injuries is an Alabama State Trooper, who was in his patrol car on Elkahatchee Road near Wind Creek State Park when a tree fell on it. Another injury is that of a good samaritan who was in his pickup truck behind the Trooper’s vehicle. A tree fell on the pickup truck, injuring the man. According to family members of the injured man, after the he was injured, he exited his truck to go assist the Trooper. The injured man has suffered a couple of broken vertebrae in his back, according to his family. The extent of the Trooper’s injuries is unknown at this time.
According to Lake Martin Area United Way Executive Director Courtney Layfield, the best thing to do for Tallapoosa County residents wanting to help is to wait.
“Right now, we are just asking folks to hang tight,” Layfield said. “I know everybody wants to get out and help and we are happy to have the help, but right now we need to let the first responders get out there and those that need to assess the damages out there.”
Those who want to volunteer or those who need assistance should call 2-1-1.
In Coosa County, those who want to volunteer should go to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office in Rockford.
Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said he would like to thank all the men and women who assisted the Coosa County Sheriff's Office yesterday.
“There were so many people who came together to help our county and those affected by the tornado,” Howell said in a Facebook post. “There were several first responders from all over the county and adjacent counties to assist our county. I'm thankful for all the support we received today. Many families were affected by today's storm and many homes were damaged. Thank you all for your help. Join me in praying for these families who have lost their homes and belongings."
There has been no official information on injuries in Coosa County.
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office did say roads are open again, but they are asking people to avoid heavily damaged areas near Highway 9 to allow crews to clean up.
In Tallapoosa County, most roads have been cleared for travel. However, Moran asked that people exercise caution while driving on secondary roads and roads where damage has occurred.
Assessment crews are out surveying damage across the counties, and they will continue to do so for several days.
The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Birmingham will begin storm surveys Friday morning for multiple areas of tornado and wind damage.
“Multiple survey teams are being dispatched,” the NWS said in a press release. “Survey areas include near Selma in Dallas County, as well as in Autauga County. Survey teams will also investigate Sumter, Greene, Hale, and Winston Counties. These surveys are in relation to several suspected tornado damage paths due to severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on Thursday January 12, 2023.”
NWS survey crews will survey the Lake Martin area in coming days.
“There are several other known areas of suspected tornado damage that include Tuscaloosa, Perry, Bibb, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers and Barbour Counties,” the NWS said in the press release. “Due to the widespread extent and severity of damage in some cases, it will take several days for all damage assessments to be completed. As always, information and progress updates will be passed along as they become available.”
Nearly 9,000 people are still without power across the tri-county area. Alabama Power is working to assess damage and restore power as areas are deemed safe for their linemen. Statewide, Alabama Power is working over 280 power outages with about 15,200 customers impacted.
Alabama Power and Moran ask that residents refrain from touching any power lines they see down or any trees or debris with power lines wrapped around them. The power lines could still be live and dangerous.