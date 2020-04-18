Those seeking shelter from severe weather will have places to go in Alexander City and Dadeville on Sunday.
Tallapoosa County is expected to get strong thunderstorms as a front passes through Sunday afternoon. In the past, storm shelters have always been available. Last weekend, leaders changed a decision made previously and allowed shelters to open for storms on Easter. The shelters will again be open.
“We are definitely going to open (Alexander City) City Hall for a shelter,” Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said.
Spraggins said city officials are working with Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran on coordinating efforts.
According to the EMA, Alexander City City Hall and the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville will both open 5 p.m. Sunday or when a watch is issued.
Moran said the timing of this storm is not predictable but will come in multiple waves.
“This system will come in waves just like last Sunday,” Moran said. “One wave (will be) in the morning then later in the day and evening.”
Moran said county shelters include the Tallapoosa County Courthouse, Alexander City City Hall, storm rooms in Daviston (open all day Sunday) and behind Tallassee City Hall and the basement of the New Site Volunteer Fire Department (open all day Sunday).
Spraggins said Alexander City will be taking precautions with the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We will follow the same protocol as last time,” Spraggins said. “We will give everyone a mask and gloves to wear when they enter the shelter. We will also ask everyone to spread out and practice social distancing as best possible.”