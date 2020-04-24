Community shelters offer Tallapoosa County residents protection from storms but the process of opening a shelter involves a lot more than just opening the doors to a public building.
“It takes coordination,” Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Jason Moran said.
Just because public officials are working together, other things must be considered too.
“Due to federal regulations, if we open the courthouse in Dadeville, security must be provided,” Moran said.
There are only two places in Tallapoosa County that truly offer a public storm shelter. The City of Tallassee has two community safe rooms behind the Tallassee City Hall and a community safe room was installed last year in Daviston.
“Those are (Federal) EMA-approved storm shelters,” Moran said. “Those meet FEMA specifications to be labeled as a tornado shelter.”
The basement of the New Site Volunteer Fire Department and the basement of the Tallapoosa County Courthouse are also opened as shelters when storms approach.
“They are classified as ‘Safer Places to Shelter,’” Moran said. “They are safer than most homes and while not FEMA-approved, everyone can utilize the shelter when needed. We recommend using them.”
Most of the shelters have to be unlocked before being used. The standard for opening the “Safer Places to Shelter” is when tornado watches are issued.
As Easter storms passed through the area a week and a half ago, 20 people took shelter at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse and 11 at Alexander City City Hall.
After storms passed through Sunday with heavy hail and straight-line winds and only a severe thunderstorm warning, officials in Alexander City opened Stephens Elementary School as a shelter Thursday morning anticipating another weather event. The reason it opened was it was closer to many of the homes compromised by the last storm.
But according to Alexander City police chief Jay Turner, no one took advantage of the shelter Thursday morning and Moran said no one came to the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville on Thursday morning either.
Currently with the COVID-19 pandemic, extra precautions are taken for those entering the shelters. Screening procedures are in place to take temperatures, issue masks and advisement of social distancing as best possible.
Moran said more than just opening the door of a public building must be done to open buildings in Tallapoosa County as shelters. Things to consider are how close possible shelters are to those who would use them and if they are suitable for a shelter. Hallways of schools are used by students when at school but issues such as security must be addressed to prevent theft and vandalism.
“I’m working with others to try to open more buildings for shelters,” Moran said. “It takes the work of many to pull it off. The conversations are happening and I hope we can make it happen at some point in the future.”