Feb. 6, 2023 Alex City City Council meeting
Buy Now

Liliana Tschanett, a public affairs specialist with the Small Business Administration, outlined government resources available to storm-damaged businesses in Tallapoosa County. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

The Alexander City City Council once again discussed ongoing storm recovery efforts Monday, but this time focused on economic relief for local businesses.  

Feb. 6, 2023 Alex City City Council meeting
Buy Now

Tschanett addressed city leaders Monday, including members the Alexander City City Council and Mayor Woody Baird. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you