The Alexander City City Council once again discussed ongoing storm recovery efforts Monday, but this time focused on economic relief for local businesses.
Liliana Tschanett, a public affairs specialist with the Small Business Administration, delved into the federal agency’s presence in Tallapoosa County during the council’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday in the aftermath of last month’s severe storms.
Tschanett outlined financial aid available for area businesses or residents following a Jan. 12 long-track tornado that swept through the county.
“Our mission is to help your constituency, help your residents that have been affected. We are not here pushing this disaster assistance,” she said. “We just give (city leaders) this information and you just distribute it to your constituency, and to the people that are interested, and let them make that decision.”
Both the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the SBA recognized Tallapoosa County as a major disaster area last month and, therefore, affected business owners or residents can request the federal agency’s disaster assistance loans.
For SBA in particular, Tallapoosa County businesses and residents qualify for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA, according to Tschanett.
She said businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.
EIDL assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
“The most important thing that I would want to inform (the councilmembers) tonight is that these kinds of disaster assistance loans are imperative for your businesses to recuperate in the long run,” Tschanett said.
Tschanett, however, noted the agency’s disaster relief extended beyond the local business community, and said loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.
“Most of the people that hear Small Business Administration, they think of a traditional office, we just serve the small businesses. That's so untrue. It's actually always present after a natural storm with FEMA, hand in hand, answering questions and helping people,” she said.
Loan interest rates are as low as 3.3% for businesses, 2.3% percent for nonprofit organizations, and 2.3% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Qualifying loans recipients are required to be a resident of Tallapoosa County and have a good credit history.
In other action, the Alexander City City Council:
Approved Coca-Cola Bottling Company as a beverage supplier.
Authorized Stephanie J. Southerland to sign checks on behalf of the City of Alexander City.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20.