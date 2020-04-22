Officials have called for a special virtual meeting of the Alexander City City Council this morning to discuss recovery from Sunday’s storm.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said the area suffered straight-line winds Sunday morning as storms passed through the area. It devastated roofs, structures and the power system in Alexander City. It has been three days since the storm and Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins is proud of the city’s recovery efforts.
“There has been a lot of progress since Sunday morning,” Spraggins said. “The roads are now clear and we are working hard to restore power.”
Spraggins said electricity is where all the city’s resources are pointed at the moment.
“Our biggest issue is restoring power,” Spraggins said. “We started Tuesday with about 1,200 customers without power and by the end of (Tuesday) we (hoped) to have that number down to 600.”
According to Alabama Power spokesperson Ike Piggot, as of 5:30 p.m. there were still 650 households without power in Tallapoosa County and 750 without power in Coosa County.
Just because progress has been made doesn’t mean the city is slowing down as other municipalities are joining Opelika, Tuskegee, Dothan and Sylacauga to help restore power to Alexander City residents.
“Riviera Utilities out of the Mobile area just finished helping in Chattanooga and are stopping here on their way home,” Spraggins said. “They are bringing 16 people to bring the total number working on the city’s electrical system to 67.”
Spraggins said crews from Riviera started Tuesday afternoon and with the nicer weather Tuesday and today hoped to get a lot of the power restored around Stephens Elementary School.
Spraggins said he spent much of Tuesday assessing the damage beyond roads. He said city easements with power lines had many trees down causing issues in the city’s northside neighborhoods starting just north of Washington Street stretching across to the First Presbytrian Church to Northside, Parrish Hills, Dobbs Road and Morningside Drive.
“A lot of areas are horrendous,” Spraggins said. “It’s not just on roads. Some areas are hard to get to. The hardest hit area seems to be Parrish Hills.”
Spraggins estimates some 50 to 100 homes have trees in houses across the city.
“Everybody is dealing with some sort of issue but they are not getting frustrated,” Spraggins said. “Everyone is helping out.”
The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. today and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the public can listen in by calling 1-866-705-2554 and entering the passcode 8684138.
House 81 District Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) said information was being collected to determine if a state declaration of emergency could be made.
“We should have the estimates in by next week to ask for the declaration,” Oliver said.
NWS declares straight-line wind event
After looking at radar data and evidence on the ground, the NWS determined Tallapoosa County was struck by straight-line winds in the Sunday morning storm.
NWS said the damage started west of Tallapoosa County as the storm approached the area.
“Extensive wind damage began in Chilton County just west of Thorsby
and Jemison where maximum winds were estimated in the range of 80 to
90 mph,” a NWS report stated. “The wind damage continued eastward through Coosa County and Tallapoosa County where maximum winds were estimated in the range of 70 to 80 mph. The damage as confirmed by a NWS survey team was the result of straight-line wind consisting of numerous snapped and uprooted hardwood and softwood trees, trees falling onto structures, trees falling onto campers, especially notable in Wind Creek State Park where several were crushed, damage to roofs, siding, overhangs, awnings, outbuildings and a case of wind-driven hail causing severe exterior damage to buildings in the Kellyton area of Coosa County.”