While roads, houses and properties suffered severe damage due to Sunday’s storm, the aftereffect took a massive hit on Lake Martin as well.
The water is a sea of debris from fallen trees, damaged homes and broken boat docks causing a dangerous situation for anyone venturing out on the lake.
TowBoatUS Lake Martin jumped in to help by removing dilapidated docks that broke loose, evacuating residents stuck in their cabins and salvaging boats.
“The day of the storm we were out clearing roads, getting boats out of the water and people out from cabins,” TowBoatUS Lake Martin owner Chad Gilliland said. “They were pretty panicky not being able to get out.”
Gilliland had nothing but praise for the community organizations that worked together during the storm.
“People were everywhere cleaning roads,” Gilliland said. “They did a great and timely job getting the roads back open — Russell Lands, Jacksons Gap (Police Department), volunteer fire departments, everybody in between. It was good to see the community jump out there and get in. It restores a little faith back into humanity sometimes.”
TowBoatUS Lake Martin captains secured floating docks back to the main land until their owners could be identified via photos. Gilliland said a lot of people were posting pictures on social media of runaway boats trying to help find their owners as well.
So far, TowBoat US has raised four sunken boats in Lake Martin since Sunday’s storm.
“We’ve got one out pending with an entire boathouse on top of it,” Gilliland said. “It’s been floating around the lake and we got it secured but trying to work with insurance for the client to get the job done.”
Gilliland said the biggest concern was flash flooding up river from Lake Martin.
“There were piles of trees and debris coming down and a good bit of current coming through,” he said.
As the current flows, debris eventually will get lodged into sloughs and pockets around the lake but it’s not going to happen overnight Lake Martin Resource Association president John Thompson said.
“It’s as bad right now as it could possibly be given the fact that the water has just been up and down,” Thompson said. “There are lots of logs; (the lake) is covered with nothing but debris like you can walk on it. There’s no place for it to go so it’s gotta come back out or end up somewhere in the main channel.”
Individuals have reached out to LMRA about the matter but those members don’t necessarily have the capacity to remove large amounts of organic matter and other companies aren’t equipped to do so either.
“If we start looking at the overall effect, (the debris) will be around for a while,” Thompson said. “There’s no place to take it once it’s out. It’s up to individual property owners to be the ones to do something with it.”
The large downside to fallen debris is the danger it will cause to boaters, especially submerged logs that are difficult to see.
“They’re probably more dangerous than anything because they float just below the surface and you can’t see them,” Thompson said. “You just gotta be careful. You really need to have someone on the lookout for those kinds of things. You’ll see them laying long ways or just the top of them. Generally if you see a big batch of debris, you need to avoid it because there could be big stuff floating in it.”
As days go by, a good bit of the land debris that is still nearby also will wind up in the lake.
“It’s going to be one of those years where everyone needs to be extremely careful,” Thompson said. “I don’t think you can be too cautious; just have to really be on the lookout to make sure the water’s clear.”
With another round of bad weather headed this way, Gilliland urges lake homeowners to take precautions to ensure boats and docks are secured and to be prepared with a plan of action.
His crew is already prepped and on standby to act fast if things get bad.
“We’re going to have one boat in the water, one out and everybody will be on high alert,” Gilliland said. “We’ve got our chainsaws cleaned up and sharpened and fueled up, generators packed, fuel tanks fueled; we’re ready for it again. Lord knows I hope we don’t but we’re geared up and ready to go.”
Gilliland added the salvage trailers are loaded and if any fuel docks break loose, his team is prepared to keep impacts to a minimum.
“We’ve let (law enforcement) know if there’s any issue on the water, we’ll offer up our boats for assistance,” he said. “Most of my captains are first responders or retired (first responders) so we have a lot of experience to bring to the table and ready for whatever comes.”