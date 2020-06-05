Officials from Alexander City and Tallapoosa County are hoping they will still get some relief from the federal government for recovery from the April storm.
The April 19 storm left much of Alexander City without power and with damaged areas across the county. The total alone for uninsured losses by local governments in Tallapoosa County was more than $1.3 million. To help fund those losses, county and city officials along with other Alabama counties have sought financial assistance from Federal Emergency Management Agency. The total across Tallapoosa, Chilton, Coosa, Butler, Crenshaw and Barbour counties in Alabama from the April 19 storm will have to total $7.6 million to get a disaster declaration.
“(The disaster declaration) has not been determined yet,” Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran said.
Moran and other officials across Alabama who are seeking the declaration met Wednesday to help move the application along.
“The call was a joint preliminary assessment,” Moran said. “Each agency applying was able to present their information in the virtual conference.”
Moran said FEMA representatives visited Tallapoosa County late last month to assess the damage and view debris piles as part of the process.
The audits of the application from Tallapoosa County have been altered as the process has progressed.
“There were some things we found we could add and some stuff we had to take off,” Moran said. “The changes though didn’t really affect the total.”
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins is hopeful the city will get some federal funding to help with the storm cleanup. Spraggins said he feels even better after last week’s visit with FEMA.
“According to the (Alabama Emergency Management Agency) official, they gave the indication it looks like Alabama will get the declaration,” Spraggins said at Monday’s Alexander City City Council meeting, reiterating it was not final or decided yet.
Spraggins said since the city’s initial application, it has added to the total.
“We were able to add another maybe $100,000 to the total,” Spraggins said. “We had just put in overtime. We found out we were able to put in regular time.”
The employee time Spraggins referenced is work city employees and contractors put in to rebuild the city’s electrical grid and their efforts in cleaning up debris. If the disaster declaration is issued by FEMA, 75% of the FEMA approved costs would be paid out.
Moran said FEMA approved its debris piles last week and its disposal can be decided on.
“Each entity will have to apply for permits on its disposal with (Alabama Department of Environmental Management),” Moran said. “It can be burned up or ground and repurposed.”
Moran said no deaths and only three minor injuries in Tallapoosa County are attributed to the April storm. He credits Tallapoosa Alert, the county’s system to delivery notifications of storm watches and warnings in the county.
“Almost 17,000 messages and calls went out the morning of April 19 about the storm,” Moran said.