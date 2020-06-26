The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force took more drugs off the streets Friday.
The task force was joined by the Alexander City Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force in arresting store owner Timothy Hornsby, 69, of Alexander City during a search warrant Friday. While executing the search warrant, law enforcement seized 82 grams of marijuana, Lortab and Xanax pills, 36 suboxone strips and five firearms.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Force’s Sgt. Fred White said in a release the investigation into Hornsby and his Highway 63 business began 10 months ago when information about narcotics were being sold from inside a store. Several controlled buys were made during the investigations confirming the suspicions.
Hornsby is charged with eight counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, trafficking hydrocodone, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hornsby was taken to the Tallapoosa County Jail and court records show no bond available to him at press time Friday evening.
Trafficking hydrocodone is a Class A felony. If Horsby is found guilty of trafficking hydrocodone he will be sentenced to 10 to 99 years in person. Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony. If Hornsby is found guilty of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, he could be sentenced to between two and 20 years in prison for each count. First-degree possession of marijuana is a Class C felony. If Hornsby is found guilty of possession of marijuana, he could be sentenced to between one and 10 years in prison. Possession of drug paraphernalia is a Class A misdemeanor. If Hornsby is found guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia he could be sentenced up to a year in jail.
The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.
Editor’s Note: No mugshot of Hornsby was available at press time.