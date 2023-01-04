For breakfast sandwiches and donut holes, Stop for Breakfast has moved further along Highway 63.
Starting Jan 3, the breakfast food truck has moved to Sunrise Docks LLC from Patriot Fueling Center. They are open Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. with call-in orders available.
Alana Garrard, owner of Stop for Breakfast, said for the first day of her reopening at Sunrise Docks she still saw all her regulars. She said the goal is to keep the same customer base and also be a spot for some new faces.
“I love the food truck… people just keep coming. And sometimes I just can't believe that I cook food and people come get it. It's kind of humbling,” Garrard said.
Stop for Breakfast first opened up in May 2020 and her second location, Alana’s Place, opened in February 2021. Stop for Breakfast also moves during the summer time to serve food at Wind Creek State Park on the weekend, which is how things first got started.
Garrard said she was a teacher in Reeltown for about four years and part of her retirement plan was to open up a food truck. Garrard commuted from Alexander City to Reeltown every day and during the drives is when she thought up the idea.
“Of course I was driving down 49 all the time. I was thinking that's where I would go,” Garrard said. “But then when I got the contract with Wind Creek and then was able to be at the gas station. It just fell into place that I could be fulfilling a need down there.”
With the change of location, Stop for Breakfast plans to continue to be at Wind Creek on the weekends starting Memorial Day and through July as well as Labor Day and for Boo Fest in October.
Garrard said since starting the food truck she has felt more connected with the Alexander City community, and she hopes to continue to provide breakfast spots for the area.
“I love every bit of it. I work harder now than I did when I was teaching, I think,” she said. “It’s been a good retirement plan and I love it.”
Stop for Breakfast offers breakfast items such as bacon egg and cheese sandwiches, breakfast burritos and breakfast bowls with biscuit, sausage, scrambled egg and gravy served together.
