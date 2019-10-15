A project that has been in the making for 15 years reached a major stepping stone in its journey to completion Sunday as Stone Ridge Baptist Church, formerly known as Sixth Street Baptist Church, held a groundbreaking ceremony at the land for its new church building on Airport Drive in Alexander City.
Church members were each given a stone and asked to write a Bible verse, word or phrase of their choice on it. After enjoying worship music and words from church leaders, members dropped the stones into a hole in the ground that was dug where the church’s altar will be once the church is built.
“We decided upon the rocks, because this is where we are — we’re building on a rock,” interim pastor Dr. Gerald Hallmark said. “When you dig down just a little bit, you’ll understand why we say we’re building up on a rock.”
Hallmark wrote Matthew 16:18 on his rock, “And upon this rock, I will build my church,” as did many other church members.
“The reason I used that is because it represents the past, the present and the promise of God,” Hallmark said.
Hallmark explained when you look at a rock, you can see its past. Geologists can tell you where they came from, how old they are, how they were formed and more.
“Our faith is that way,” Hallmark said. “No matter how many years it’s taken to get us to this particular point, this is what God has done. We didn’t get here yesterday; this has been a journey.”
The past is only to build upon, Hallmark said, similar to how a rock is used to build with.
“We see a promise in these rocks,” Hallmark said. “Years from now when this church is still winning people to Jesus Christ, still sending missionaries around the world, still touching the lives of families we will know that we have the promise of God.
“When we build this church, we understand our future is secure; we understand our promise is real.”
Hallmark preached on unity and the promise the rocks represent for Stone Ridge.
The church chose its new name through a voting process after about 25 names were nominated, Hallmark said.
Tom Williams, who has been part of the process since buying the property and is on the church’s feasibility team, spoke about those who sacrificed so much time for the project but have now died and how thankful he was for them.
“God has continued to bless us; He blessed us 67 years ago when He gave us the property (at Sixth Street) where we are now,” Williams said. “He’ll continue to bless us (at the new property.) The main thing is that we stay unified through this process.”
Williams said a lot of legwork has been put in over the last few months and the church is still in the process of getting things finalized. He said he hopes construction will begin in a few weeks.
“There are some other steps we’ve gotta get through to get everything approved,” Williams said. “But we know that God — like He’s always done — will see us through.
For his rock, Williams used the verse Phillippians 4:14.
“Christ can do all things through us and we can do all through Christ,” Williams said.
Church member Adam Long wrote “salvation” on his rock and explained his three kids have come to know the Lord because of Sixth Street Baptist Church and what it stands for and it’s the same thing Stone Ridge will stand for.
The church’s current property is for sale and the new property project is being financed by River Bank & Trust.